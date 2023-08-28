Create New Account
Maui - Direct Anti-Energy Weapon - Blue 28Aug23
BURNED ALIVE! Elon Musk Demands Prosecution Maui Massacre (3 clips)

- :42

- :24

- 1:06

:27 MAUI FIRES - WHATS WITH COLOUR BLUE AND LASERS

1:15 Unbelievable. Everything that was BLUE survived the Maui DEW attack, including T-SHIRTS.

:25 DAY AFTER FIRE FOOTAGE 4K Drone Lahaina Maui Fire - Longest & Most Detailed Aerial View

- 5 Tommy Bahama umbrellas, children's blue playground set (4:20) unburned

6 clips, 4:22.

Thumbnail: Red roof but blue car in driveway; any blue object next to target rejects the laser.

Keywords
weaponbluecolor

