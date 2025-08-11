Dr. William Makis Reveals The Health Benefits Of Ivermectin For Cancer, MS, Lyme Disease, Breast Can

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Original Video Source - https://rumble.com/v6do16v-dr-william-makis-ivermectin.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o
Follow Dr. Makis on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/MakisMD
Follow Dr. Makis on Substack: http://makismd.substack.com
Dr. William Makis Reveals The Health Benefits Of Ivermectin For Cancer, MS, Lyme Disease, Breast Cancer, And MORE!
Dr. William Makis for a compelling discussion on Ivermectin and other repurposed drugs. Dr. Makis shares insights on Ivermectin’s safety, origins, and unexpected applications—ranging from COVID-19 to Parkinson's, Lyme disease, and even cancer.
He also highlights patient success stories, the Nobel Prize-winning history of Ivermectin, and explores other promising treatments like fenbendazole, a dog dewormer showing potential in cancer care.
The episode examines the challenges of making these innovative treatments accessible amid ongoing resistance.