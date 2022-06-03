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AUTHORITIES WERE WRONG ABOUT ASYMPTOMATIC SPREAD
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112 views • June 03, 2022
The misplaced idea that asymptomatic Covid cases drove viral spread, was the cornerstone of public health authorities enacting draconian mandates and highly destructive lockdowns. Now, data from a new study covering 42 countries shows people with asymptomatic Covid infections are 68% less likely to pass the virus on, highlighting another failure of public health authorities.
#AsymptomaticSpread #CovidMisinformation #Fauci #Birx #CDC #FDA #NIH
POSTED: June 3, 2022
#AsymptomaticSpread #CovidMisinformation #Fauci #Birx #CDC #FDA #NIH
POSTED: June 3, 2022
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