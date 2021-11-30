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Rodney Welch on Circumcision
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113 views • November 30, 2021
"I was just always taught that to be circumcised was a form of cleanliness that they do. Seeing them on today and seeing what I've heard over the past years, growing up, it's kind of put a light bulb in my head, to make me think about some things." ~Rodney, in Louisiana
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