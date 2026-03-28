💥The strike that killed Lebanese PRESS was released by the Israeli occupation forces

💥Video of the strike that killed Lebanese journalists was released by the Israeli occupation forces.

They claim that Al Manar correspondent Ali Shuaib was part of Hezbollah’s Radwan Force and was operating under the cover of journalism.

Today Israel killed Al Mayadeen journalist Fatima Fattouni (a beautiful looking young woman) along with her colleague, Al Manar correspondent Ali Shuaib, in southern Lebanon. (photos of them in Press vests was shown)

Adding:

💥🇺🇦🇦🇪 The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters reports it struck a Ukrainian air defense storage facility in the UAE.

It says the fate of Ukrainian personnel at the site is unknown, but they were likely killed.

Adding:

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine could face up to a 90% diesel shortage due to the war in Iran.

He added he traveled to the Middle East (UAE) to negotiate diesel supplies, offering in return Ukrainian assistance to Gulf states in counter-drone defense.