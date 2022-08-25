23 year old med student & VAXX Clinic Volunteer has VAXX induced CARDIAC ARREST 💉💉💉

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tracie Lee Thornton is with Madison
Thornton at The Saulet Apartments.
Dec 2, 2021
Happy 23rd Birthday to my beautiful baby girl,
Madison Thornton! I am so proud of you as you
continue to rock this world at Tulane School of
Medicine and Tulane School of Public Health and
Tropical Medicine with top grades while serving in
leadership positions and volunteering at homeless
shelters and vaccine clinics.
###
Madison Thornton is with Tracie Lee
Thornton in Viterbo.
Jul 7
Hey y'all! I just wanted to inform everyone about my
health situation and ask for any and all prayers! So, I
am in Italy for study abroad, and on Monday I
passed out completely out of the blue and had to be
hospitalized. My troponin levels have been seriously
elevated, and I also have a reduced ejection fraction
as well as an arrhythmia. My mom is now with me. I
will be transported to Rome tomorrow to receive a
cardiac MRI. If y'all could keep me and my family in
your prayers as we navigate this difficult situation
and figure out what's going on with me, I would
sincerely appreciate it!
- with Tracie Lee
###
SOURCE:
https://t.me/covidbc/4411
Mirrored - Boot Camp
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Prisoner
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theprisoner