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270 Winchester Ammo - History
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62 views • September 10, 2021
Learn the history of 270 Winchester ammo and visit us at https://ammo.com/rifle/270-ammo to get the best discount 270 ammunition online and subscribe here: https://ammo.com/newsletter to get weekly specials plus 2nd Amendment news to keep you armed, both physically and philosophically - all 100% free in your inbox.
Since being introduced in 1925, the .270 Winchester has steadily become one of the world's most popular centerfire rifle cartridges – thanks to writer Jack O'Connor's tireless promotion. The dimensions of the .270 are similar to the .30-06, except that it fires a 0.277" caliber bullet versus the bullet of 0.308" diameter. It has a reputation for mild recoil and effectiveness as a hunting round for most game animals in North America.
The .270 Winchester propels a soft point bullet weighing 130 grains down range at 3,060 feet per second, maintaining a comparatively flat trajectory for longer distances. Bullets weighing between 90 and 160 grains are available with bullet types including SST and Nosler Partition, making the .270 a remarkably versatile cartridge with comparable performance to the 6.5x55mm Swedish Mauser.
The cartridge was chambered first in the Winchester Model 54 rifle, and has since been chambered in nearly every manufacturer's version of a long action bolt rifle made since the mid 1900s. Examples include the Remington 700, the Winchester Model 70, CZ 550, Blaser R8, and TC Venture. The .270 has also been chambered in single-shot rifles like the H&R Handi-Rifle, as well as the Remington 7600 pump action, Browning BLR lever action, and semi-automatic rifles including Remington's Model 7400 and the Browning BAR.
Check out today's best ammo deals by visiting us at Ammo.com. Follow us on social media. And most importantly, be sure to subscribe to our channel right here on YouTube for more high-quality videos to help you stay armed, both physically and philosophically.
Relevant Links:
270 Winchester Ammo: https://ammo.com/rifle/270-ammo
30-06 Ammo: https://ammo.com/rifle/30-06-ammo
6.5x55mm Ammo: https://ammo.com/rifle/6.5x55mm-se-ammo
#270Winchester #270WinchesterAmmo #270WinchesterAmmunition
Since being introduced in 1925, the .270 Winchester has steadily become one of the world's most popular centerfire rifle cartridges – thanks to writer Jack O'Connor's tireless promotion. The dimensions of the .270 are similar to the .30-06, except that it fires a 0.277" caliber bullet versus the bullet of 0.308" diameter. It has a reputation for mild recoil and effectiveness as a hunting round for most game animals in North America.
The .270 Winchester propels a soft point bullet weighing 130 grains down range at 3,060 feet per second, maintaining a comparatively flat trajectory for longer distances. Bullets weighing between 90 and 160 grains are available with bullet types including SST and Nosler Partition, making the .270 a remarkably versatile cartridge with comparable performance to the 6.5x55mm Swedish Mauser.
The cartridge was chambered first in the Winchester Model 54 rifle, and has since been chambered in nearly every manufacturer's version of a long action bolt rifle made since the mid 1900s. Examples include the Remington 700, the Winchester Model 70, CZ 550, Blaser R8, and TC Venture. The .270 has also been chambered in single-shot rifles like the H&R Handi-Rifle, as well as the Remington 7600 pump action, Browning BLR lever action, and semi-automatic rifles including Remington's Model 7400 and the Browning BAR.
Check out today's best ammo deals by visiting us at Ammo.com. Follow us on social media. And most importantly, be sure to subscribe to our channel right here on YouTube for more high-quality videos to help you stay armed, both physically and philosophically.
Relevant Links:
270 Winchester Ammo: https://ammo.com/rifle/270-ammo
30-06 Ammo: https://ammo.com/rifle/30-06-ammo
6.5x55mm Ammo: https://ammo.com/rifle/6.5x55mm-se-ammo
#270Winchester #270WinchesterAmmo #270WinchesterAmmunition
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