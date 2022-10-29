Conquering Anorexia and Bulimia Katie Farrell Offers Healthy Meal Plan Options for Families



After purging her birthday cake at the age of 18, Katie Farrell was confronted by her sisters with her secretive eating disorder which began as anorexia and escalated into bulimia. Katie taught herself how to cook in her early 20s, after finding freedom from the chains of disordered eating, and now serves up delicious and healthy meal plans and recipes through her company, Dashing Dish. Katie is ending misconceptions about eating healthy and proving that nourishing our bodies doesn’t have to break the bank! Katie provides insight into the root causes of disordered eating, how to deal with a child who is suffering from an unhealthy relationship with food, and how busy parents can ditch fast food and embrace meals that will fuel their family’s bodies and minds.







TAKEAWAYS





Read Katie’s book to learn more about her journey, Nourish: Discover God’s Perfectly Balanced Plan for your Body and Soul





Signs of disordered eating in kids and teens may include a fear of gaining weight, secretive eating, or wearing baggy clothes





An unhealthy consumption with appearance and weight distracts us from why God put us on Earth in the first place





Taking care of your body correctly can help balance your emotional, mental, and spiritual health







