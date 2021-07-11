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JUNE 23, 2012 | UFO Robert Bingham, The Summoner
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1 view • July 11, 2021
Originally Published on Jun 26, 2012
Outstanding Footage of a Incredibly Bright Flashing UFO Caught by Robert Bingham "The Summoner" before he went to work at June 23rd 2012 close to 6 pm in the evening. Hope you will enjoy this footage and post your comments.
Thank you for your support!
https://robertbingham.org
☝️ Keep your head to the sky ☝️
Outstanding Footage of a Incredibly Bright Flashing UFO Caught by Robert Bingham "The Summoner" before he went to work at June 23rd 2012 close to 6 pm in the evening. Hope you will enjoy this footage and post your comments.
Thank you for your support!
https://robertbingham.org
☝️ Keep your head to the sky ☝️
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