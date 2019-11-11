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Activism for - FREE; Under $5.00; $20; $30; $40+
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15 views • November 11, 2019
In this video is suggested 5 different ways for one to say something. Varying in cost from something that costs NO MONEY - to over $40!
"Everybody can't do everything, but, EVERYBODY CAN DO SOMETHING"!
With the online censorship hitting so many these days it is vitally important to do things that CANNOT BE CENSORED! I have obviously used ALL of these methods.
"Everybody can't do everything, but, EVERYBODY CAN DO SOMETHING"!
With the online censorship hitting so many these days it is vitally important to do things that CANNOT BE CENSORED! I have obviously used ALL of these methods.
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