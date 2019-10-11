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Winter Greenhouse Farming
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106 views • October 11, 2019
Rick Steffen could be thought of as a small farmer for all seasons. That's because he grows a variety of crops, some unusual like his fruit orchards—inside a series of 55 greenhouses, some up to a half-acre in size, near Portland, Oregon. As a result, he has been able to extend the growing season, and bring earlier to the local Portland Farmers Market food (like cherries) that traditionally are still out of season here.
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