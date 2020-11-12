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TRAINING: [ Can Airsoft Translate to Real Firearm Skill? ] WATCH JAPANESE AIRSOFT EXPERT WHO HAS NEVER FIRED A REAL FIREARM BEFORE; WATCH LIKU BLAZE !!
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91 views • November 12, 2020
T.REX ARMS
894K subscribers
In June 2019, this question was answered by @Liku_Tactical. Having never shot a real gun in his life, Liku shows us what's up after dry-firing with airsoft guns for three years in Japan.
Video by Charles Vernier.
894K subscribers
In June 2019, this question was answered by @Liku_Tactical. Having never shot a real gun in his life, Liku shows us what's up after dry-firing with airsoft guns for three years in Japan.
Video by Charles Vernier.
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