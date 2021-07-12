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DLUX: Part of the Club Celebrity Satanic 'Healer' 'John of God' [12.07.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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50 views • July 12, 2021
João Teixeira de Faria João Teixeira de Faria (born 24 June 1942), known also as João de Deus (John of God), is a Brazilian purported medium, "psychic surgeon" and convicted sex offender.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jo%C3%A3o_Teixeira_de_Faria

Celebrity Brazilian 'healer' 'John of God' sex offender
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Celebrity+Brazilian+%27healer%27+%27John+of+God%27+sex+offender&;t=h_&ia=web

john of god oprah winfrey
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john of god Marina Abramovic
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john of god spirit cooking
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Originally published 11/29/2020 on "Jamie Dlux" Youtube channel.

1,237 viewsJul 12, 2021
DLUX
4.01K subscribers
https://youtu.be/hWBHt3esBC4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9S0RSW1aKShOysu761gn2A
https://linktr.ee/jamiedlux

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Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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