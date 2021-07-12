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DLUX: Part of the Club Celebrity Satanic 'Healer' 'John of God' [12.07.2021]
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50 views • July 12, 2021
João Teixeira de Faria João Teixeira de Faria (born 24 June 1942), known also as João de Deus (John of God), is a Brazilian purported medium, "psychic surgeon" and convicted sex offender.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jo%C3%A3o_Teixeira_de_Faria
Celebrity Brazilian 'healer' 'John of God' sex offender
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Celebrity+Brazilian+%27healer%27+%27John+of+God%27+sex+offender&;t=h_&ia=web
john of god oprah winfrey
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=john+of+god+oprah+winfrey&;t=h_&ia=web
john of god Marina Abramovic
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=john+of+god+Marina+Abramovic&;t=h_&ia=web
john of god spirit cooking
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=john+of+god+spirit+cooking&;t=h_&ia=web
Originally published 11/29/2020 on "Jamie Dlux" Youtube channel.
1,237 viewsJul 12, 2021
DLUX
4.01K subscribers
https://youtu.be/hWBHt3esBC4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9S0RSW1aKShOysu761gn2A
https://linktr.ee/jamiedlux
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Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human & Child Trafficking [Vol.3] (Patterns of the Cabal) [24.04.2021]
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Satanic Elite Human & Child Trafficking Vol.4 - Dr. Phil's Turn about Ranch [13.06.2021]
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Hollywood - False flags - Media - Fake news - Mkultra - Pizzagate - Documentry 2020
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#P1ZZAG4TE - Updated a year ago
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Frazzledrip - Showing 20 of 121 matches.
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Satanism in Plain Sight...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2UeqGTKtc1vQ/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jo%C3%A3o_Teixeira_de_Faria
Celebrity Brazilian 'healer' 'John of God' sex offender
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Celebrity+Brazilian+%27healer%27+%27John+of+God%27+sex+offender&;t=h_&ia=web
john of god oprah winfrey
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=john+of+god+oprah+winfrey&;t=h_&ia=web
john of god Marina Abramovic
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=john+of+god+Marina+Abramovic&;t=h_&ia=web
john of god spirit cooking
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=john+of+god+spirit+cooking&;t=h_&ia=web
Originally published 11/29/2020 on "Jamie Dlux" Youtube channel.
1,237 viewsJul 12, 2021
DLUX
4.01K subscribers
https://youtu.be/hWBHt3esBC4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9S0RSW1aKShOysu761gn2A
https://linktr.ee/jamiedlux
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human and Child Trafficking [Vol.2] - Art In Embassies [10.02.2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DDXxos6xqgK2/
Nick Alvear: Pervywood 1 to 9 - 'The New World Order' (2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20pervywood%20&;kind=video
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human & Child Trafficking [Vol.3] (Patterns of the Cabal) [24.04.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vOKkN62d3K4w/
Satanic Elite Human & Child Trafficking Vol.4 - Dr. Phil's Turn about Ranch [13.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uKNK6GF2Pesi/
Hollywood - False flags - Media - Fake news - Mkultra - Pizzagate - Documentry 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hQGLRtpiUEym/
#P1ZZAG4TE - Updated a year ago
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/69f55c7b-fad4-4390-a112-34ac39da19fc?index=1
Fall Cabal Covid-19 (1-10 Storylines)
Updated a year ago
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nysgOAyF4pA0/
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/791315f5-297c-4dfe-8248-402709439cb3?index=1
Covid 19 Part 4: CHILDLOVERS EVERYWHERE... (full version 46:40)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1y4XSH48xYpU/
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/791315f5-297c-4dfe-8248-402709439cb3?index=4
The Sequel to The Fall of The Cabal Part 1 to 14
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20the%20sequel%20to%20the%20fall%20of%20the%20cabal&;kind=video
Frazzledrip - Showing 20 of 121 matches.
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=frazzledrip%20&;kind=video
30 results
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Frazzledrip%20&;page=1&uploaded=all
Time to Wake Up, There’s Something Going On! (Reloaded) [07.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uux7MwFJRnRd/
Chuck Middleton: The Devil is in the 'Details' (Reloaded) [10.07.2021]
Satanism in Plain Sight...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2UeqGTKtc1vQ/
Keywords
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