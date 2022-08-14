gangstalking Montreal

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my first video here on brighteon.
☆ at 50mn40s THE PARAMEDICS CONFIRMED (IN FRENCH) THIS OUT-OF-HANDS GANGSTALKING GOING ON...!!!
you can reach me at [email protected]
my youtube channel not taken down yet but deeply censored specially the gangstalking videos --->
https://youtube.com/user/bachjunior