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Need to Know: The Fetzer Report 28 October 2020
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47 views • October 29, 2020
Need to Know (28 October 2020) with Giuseppe Vafanculo and David Scorpio. Tony Bobulinski proves Joe Biden lies about involvement in Hunter’s shady business dealings. Biden ends self-exile, will visit 4 states final weekend before election. Obama magic gone? Hunter frolics with 2 young ladies and Obama’s pooch? Soros and Obama revealed as part of massive corruption scheme. Fake news media now trusts Putin? Bolsheviks plan on storming DC Election night (good luck with that). 1,000 Biden looting supporters tear up Philadelphia to protest justified police shooting. Ballot boxes being set ablaze in Boston and LA. Rapper Half-a-Dollar and his slutty Ex seek attention, no one cares. Florida residents burn masks, sick of Covid-19 deceptions. Science corporatized and politicized… what could go wrong? Afghan casualties down 30% (Why the hell are we still there?) US airstrike kills 7 al Qaeda leaders in Syria. Russia knocking Turkish drones from Armenian skies.
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