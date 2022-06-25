UKRAINE ATTACKS FLATTENS OCCUPIED SNAKE ISLAND, THE BLACK SEA IS NOT SAFE FOR RUSSIANS 2022

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Warthog Defense.
Jun 23, 2022
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Ukraine military update.
The used audio is from the Youtube audio library
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8tzvP6avGdY