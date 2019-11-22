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Americans Demand More Medical Research
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3 views • November 22, 2019
In a recent public poll, it was found that 72% of Americans want to expand medical research as soon as possible. They feel that research is the way to improve health globally, that we need more science, technology, math, and engineering, that the military deserves better health care, are willing to share personal health records, and conduct research on how to eliminate health disparities.
What Americans don't realize is that the research conducted in the US is routinely flawed because of conflicts of interest and that more is not better; better research is what we need!
At the heart of improving health care, it is critical that we take responsibility for our own health so we can avoid getting sick in the first place. For more information, please check out https://doctorsaputo.com
What Americans don't realize is that the research conducted in the US is routinely flawed because of conflicts of interest and that more is not better; better research is what we need!
At the heart of improving health care, it is critical that we take responsibility for our own health so we can avoid getting sick in the first place. For more information, please check out https://doctorsaputo.com
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