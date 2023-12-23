Jet Limousines Driver Tells O'Keefe They're Bringing Migrants Daily to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport
57 views
•
Published 19 hours ago
•
Keywords
migrantsomgairportdailyjames okeefedriverphoenixokeefe media groupjet limousinessky harbor
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos