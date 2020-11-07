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Election Analysis: Where Do We Stand at This Moment?
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25 views • November 07, 2020
Election Analysis: Where Do We Stand at This Moment?
On today’s episode we are giving you a rapid-fire rundown of where we stand in the election at this moment in time.
We’ll be sharing behind-the-scenes information on the voting process in states like Michigan and Nevada that you won’t want to miss, and we’ll be discussing the confusing ballot counting hangups in the pivotal swing states.
Many have been discouraged by the results of this election, but there is a silver lining, so please don’t tune out. We will be giving you a message of hope for what to look forward to based on the results we have.
Most importantly, we will be discussing what the response of a Christian should be in this election, and we will be encouraging you in the Lord to take heart in view of God’s sovereignty.
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
On today’s episode we are giving you a rapid-fire rundown of where we stand in the election at this moment in time.
We’ll be sharing behind-the-scenes information on the voting process in states like Michigan and Nevada that you won’t want to miss, and we’ll be discussing the confusing ballot counting hangups in the pivotal swing states.
Many have been discouraged by the results of this election, but there is a silver lining, so please don’t tune out. We will be giving you a message of hope for what to look forward to based on the results we have.
Most importantly, we will be discussing what the response of a Christian should be in this election, and we will be encouraging you in the Lord to take heart in view of God’s sovereignty.
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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