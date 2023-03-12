Create New Account
NewsMax | Pentagon is literally talking about 'Mother Ships': UFO Expert Reacts
127 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 17 hours ago |
Rob Schmitt of Newsmax reports - Our Pentagon is literally talking about 'mother ships': UFO expert reacts

#ProjectBlueBeam

Mar 10, 2023 #NEWSMAX #News #BreakingNews

UFOlogist and filmmaker Jeremy Corbell and Rep. Tim Burchett join Rob Schmitt to discuss the latest on potentially alien aircraft and the U.S.' own response to sightings and theories.


Keywords
ufopentagonrob schmittalien mothership

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
