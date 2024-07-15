© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Blindspot 118 - Saudi’s ditch the PetroDollar, NATO @ 75 vs SCO, Europe’s new Iron Curtain
Buiteboer // From Bunker 42
12/7/24
Welcome to the Multi-PolarBear World!
I - NATO 75th anniversary Summit & EU ‘defensive line’ - welcome to the new Iron Curtain for Cold War 2.0
II - Belarus joins SCO & holds joint military exercise on NATO border
III - Saudi Arabia ditches petro-dollar
V - Heat map of geo strategic confrontations in Cold War 2.0