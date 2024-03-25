Brandenburg News with Donna Brandenburg

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Eileen Tesch speaks with Donna Brandenburg about her show/podcast on Telegram called Brandenburg News Network. Donna has over 500 shows which highlight people who have been censored that needs a voice to bring truth to we the people.





