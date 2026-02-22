BREAKING: MEXICO UNDER SIEGE! - Puerto Vallarta In Flames As War Breaks Out! - The TRUTH

HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the ground in Puerto Vallarta as the city faces violence and fire in the face of El Mencho, head of the Jalisco Cartel being killed via US proxies.





As we've warned for years, this eventually will happen. The US is destabilizing Mexico like it did with Iraq. They want war.





Cars are in flames, buildings are set aflame as well. A stay at home order was made public hours ago.





The media will push narratives and it is important you don't fall for it. Hundreds of thousands of lives are at risk.





Innocent Mexicans facing backlash from US foreign policies are in danger.





Puerto Vallarta has always been safe. It's filled with good, strong people. We will do whatever we can to keep you updates and stay safe in all of this.





Airports are closed and many from Anarchapulco are trapped. This will likely last 48 to 72 hours. If further military steps are taken it can last longer.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





World Alternative Media

2026