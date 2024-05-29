Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - May 24, 2024

Episode 2288 - Is there hidden rNA in crops? -How much inflation is going in the food prices? -What are side effects to high Cortisol? -Spike proteins are causing what? -Importance of protecting your head from collisions. -How to cut down your risk of health problems? -Are you allowing fake news to cause your cortisol to be high? -What are the 7 foods banned in Europe that are commonly used in the U.S? -Were Emails deleted on Covid? -Is college worth it? How to prevent stokes and senile dementia? High energy must listen humorous show today!

