Iron Dome UFO Takedown: TRUMP, JFK and Reagan on SDI Star Wars Space Force
144 views • 2 months ago

"Trump knows all about what is going down with SDI and Star Wars. Star Wars was announced in 1983 by Reagan. It shocked everybody. He [Reagan] said 'I've got a Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI). This thing can shoot missiles from the sky. It makes nuclear weapons useless. I will share the technology with the Russians.' That's a Kennedy (JFK) kind of move...Behind the scenes he [Reagan] is talking to Gorbachev. And Gorbachev has confirmed this, it is not theory. This is about UFOs and if they attack us, will we work together to fight them off? We know in this period they were showing him [Reagan] tapes of these different craft that are hovering in the rings of Saturn [Norman R. Bergrun]....The reason they developed SDI was to take down UFOs...." ~ Dark Journalist (UFO Ambassador)

Dark Journalist:

https://www.youtube.com/@darkjournalist/streams

EnergyMe333.com 

UFO disclosure: https://energyme333.com/articles/templeUFOdisclosure.html

JFK: https://energyme333.com/articles/templeFarrell.html

FULL PRESENTATION. UFO excerpt at 2 hrs 22 min.

Melchizedek UFO File: Tesla and the Hunt for the UFO Killer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z2oxVAUvjFg



trumpufojfkspace forcestar warsreaganiron domegorbachovsdi
