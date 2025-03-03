Iron Dome UFO Takedown: TRUMP, JFK and Reagan on SDI Star Wars Space Force

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Trump knows all about what is going down with SDI and Star Wars. Star Wars was announced in 1983 by Reagan. It shocked everybody. He [Reagan] said 'I've got a Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI). This thing can shoot missiles from the sky. It makes nuclear weapons useless. I will share the technology with the Russians.' That's a Kennedy (JFK) kind of move...Behind the scenes he [Reagan] is talking to Gorbachev. And Gorbachev has confirmed this, it is not theory. This is about UFOs and if they attack us, will we work together to fight them off? We know in this period they were showing him [Reagan] tapes of these different craft that are hovering in the rings of Saturn [Norman R. Bergrun]....The reason they developed SDI was to take down UFOs...." ~ Dark Journalist (UFO Ambassador)
Dark Journalist:
https://www.youtube.com/@darkjournalist/streams
EnergyMe333.com
UFO disclosure: https://energyme333.com/articles/templeUFOdisclosure.html
JFK: https://energyme333.com/articles/templeFarrell.html
FULL PRESENTATION. UFO excerpt at 2 hrs 22 min.
Melchizedek UFO File: Tesla and the Hunt for the UFO Killer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z2oxVAUvjFg