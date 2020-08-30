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This Is Why You Are Unhealthy. Meet: The Pleasure Trap
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4 views • August 30, 2020
With drug addiction, obesity and rampant disease ending most people's lives prematurely, what is the fundamental cause underlying the health crisis that haunts the most intelligent species to ever have walked planet Earth? Discover how modern foods and substances are keeping you from experiencing the satisfaction and vigor natural to any animals.
Buy the book on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1570671974
Buy the book on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1570671974
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