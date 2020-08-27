© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
N.Y. assemblywoman confident Trump will be reelected
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • August 27, 2020
The New York City Police Benevolent Association has announced its endorsement of Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis in the upcoming congressional election for New York's 11th district. One America's Caitlin Sinclair sat down with Malliotakis and has this exclusive interview.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.