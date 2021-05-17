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Linka Koloma - A Powerful Affidavit System To Combat The Illegal Unconstitutional Governmental Edicts
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193 views • May 17, 2021
Linka Koloma of Orange County California describes what you can do to stop the tyranny in your county if your county supervisors and others are failing to uphold the U.S. Constitution by not keeping their oath of office. This is mostly in regards to the mask wearing and lockdown mandates which are illegal and also for any vaccination mandates or any other illegal mandates by a governor or other authority over stepping their authority and becoming a tyrant and dictator as there is in California with governor Gavin Newsome. Actually, anyone who instructs you to wear a mask that does not have a medical license to practice medicine is commiting a crime in most states and is an offense by practicing medicine without a license. Requiring a person to wear a mask is a medical decision, obviously.
Linka Koloma gives a simple way to legally take officials to task where they have failed to keep their oath of office thereby failing to uphold the U.S. Constitution that they swore to protect for "We The People." The legal procedure does not require any help from an attorney at all and it is a simple legal procedure anyone can do using the instructions Linka provides in this video and also at her website which is listed below.
Please share this video with everyone who loves freedom and wants to live their lives without all the tyranny going on in many states of the USA.
Please also visit Linka Koloma's website here ---> https://www.ftbagency.com/
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Linka Koloma gives a simple way to legally take officials to task where they have failed to keep their oath of office thereby failing to uphold the U.S. Constitution that they swore to protect for "We The People." The legal procedure does not require any help from an attorney at all and it is a simple legal procedure anyone can do using the instructions Linka provides in this video and also at her website which is listed below.
Please share this video with everyone who loves freedom and wants to live their lives without all the tyranny going on in many states of the USA.
Please also visit Linka Koloma's website here ---> https://www.ftbagency.com/
.
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