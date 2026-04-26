Trump Survives Latest Killer Radicalized by Media, Democrats

April 26, 2026 - Democrats have created a phony Trump who is guilty of the worst crimes (all hoaxes) and it’s their lying rhetoric that has unleashed yet another a killer to take him and his administration down. Not just out of power, but down and out—as in DEAD. Thank God no one was killed. Let’s see who bears responsibility for this latest assassination attempt.





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Don’t miss this! Lori’s latest interview with Kristi Leigh https://lindelltv.com/global-lunacy-or-safety-and-sanity-its-up-to-us/?channel=4751





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Click here for the full-length video of my interview with Kristi Leigh “I’ve Fallen for Another Conspiracy Theory and I can’t get Up!

https://lindelltv.com/ive-fallen-for-another-conspiracy-theory-and-i-cant-get-up/?channel=4751







