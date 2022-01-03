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Our Australian Cousins Are Testing Out Some "Wonderful" Technology-One That Can Identify You&Know When You Break Social Distancing Rule
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189 views • January 03, 2022
Our Australian cousins are testing out some "wonderful" technology. Technology that can identify people and know when they are breaking social distancing rules. The commies always wanted their utopia, and now their globalist commie utopia is in the post. Its just a matter of time. Unless of course Australians RISE UP and do something about it. Australia isn't communist China.... NOT YET!!!!
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