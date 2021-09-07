THE ATTACK ON THE FOOD CONTINUES! PIGS TO THE SLAUGHTER! WAKE UP CALL 09-06-2021

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Inflation on food has been through the roof for the past 6 months and shows no signs of getting better. To top it off the shortages will begin this winter!
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Article Links:
https://fortune.com/2021/09/02/food-prices-fao-un-sugar-wheat-palm-oil/
https://www.unilad.co.uk/animals/farms-set-to-kill-and-burn-100000-pigs-due-to-post-brexit-workers-shortage/
https://news.yahoo.com/sri-lanka-raids-sugar-stocks-122850058.html?guccounter=1&;guce_referrer=YW5kcm9pZC1hcHA6Ly9vcmcudGVsZWdyYW0ubWVzc2VuZ2VyLw&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAI_D46WknTdxliRMYR0di6j-LyAp0Gk0jVgdPuoAUxoGrZzSAR4SAqY4jJeKeYc6jKvrZAmrs_NyOBWq4PjC5kkSdOeGPSUI3DDCXkmRUuXD_0K23yDFbkqr9PNOPx3kYw-1P7rD2AVTDCuS9Eaem3N6qdecy76JOmuWcosuFgL6
https://www.protocol.com/policy/internet-shutdowns-report
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/fbi-warns-of-ransomware-gangs-targeting-food-agriculture-orgs/
Thumbnail Link:
https://www.unilad.co.uk/cdn-cgi/image/width=648,quality=70,format=webp,fit=pad,dpr=1/https%3A%2F%2Fwww.unilad.co.uk%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2021%2F09%2Fpigs.jpg