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Berlin BANS the UNVAXXED from bars, restaurants, hairdressers etc. Blame the UNVAXXED for dud vaccine
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30 views • November 18, 2021
Point the finger at the unvaxxed . . . but what happens when the unvaxxed are all locked out and the so called COVID still rages? . . . WHICH IT WILL!!!! Who are they going to blame then? . . . I find it really interesting that all the countries are working in unison with all this, which is no doubt part of their dastardly plans.
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