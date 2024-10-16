Boston Tea Party? It Actually Started in Philadelphia!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“The active business of the American Revolution began in Philadelphia.” That’s what Benjamin Rush and John Adams believed - because the spark that ignited the Boston Tea Party wasn’t in Boston. It was lit in Philadelphia on October 16, 1773. This forgotten piece of history involves fiery protests, bold resolutions, and even letters from the Committee on Tarring and Feathering.
Path to Liberty: October 16, 2024