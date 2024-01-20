Create New Account
How the Crime succeeded...
Published 20 hours ago

This documentary includes the testimonies of geneticists, molecular biologists, epidemiologists, biochemists, lawyers, prestigious journalists and Nobel Laureates who are contributing very different versions of the pandemic to which the media have accustomed us. With the COVID-19 crisis, policies have been implemented that would seem unthinkable under normal conditions. And all this has been achieved by means of an instrument as effective as it is old: fear.

