OVERNIGHT OPINIONS: What Blacks Lives Matter Could Have Done Instead....

Thanks for watching Overnight Opinions, a weekly news roundup on the Ladies Love Politics channel. Here you’ll get current events blended with spicy commentary directed at our elected leaders.It’s late, you’re awake, let’s get started …

You can check out the Ladies Love Politics blog and read a transcript/references of this episode at www.ladieslovepolitics.com. If you're looking for something to listen to besides politics, check out my crime podcast on YouTube.

Ladies Love Crime: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8Z3F_1rn3a637H_p7YtMUg

Background Music Credit:

Music: Hang for Days - Silent Partner https://youtu.be/A41A0XeU2ds









REFERENCES:





https://www.marketwatch.com/story/black-lives-matter-raised-more-than-90-million-in-2020-01614135178

https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/ap-exclusive-black-lives-matter-42-million-assets-84768974

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/05/17/business/blm-black-lives-matter-finances.html

https://innocenceproject.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/IP-AR2019_13-SPREADS.pdf

https://innocenceproject.org/you-can-free-the-innocent/#:~:text=We%20spend%20about%20%248%2C500%20on,cost%20much%20more%20than%20that.

https://www.niche.com/k12/cranbrook-schools-bloomfield-hills-mi/

https://www.mlive.com/news/j66j-2020/01/945bf5f5b85735/michigans-poorest-school-districts-based-on-median-family-income.html

https://www.usnews.com/education/k12/michigan/districts/highland-park-public-school-academy-system-116482

https://www.usnews.com/education/best-colleges/paying-for-college/articles/paying-for-college-infographic

https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/selmacityalabama

https://www.businessinsider.com/poorest-towns-in-every-us-state-2018-9#2-ketchikan-city-alaska-2

https://www.njspotlight.com/2017/06/17-06-29-interactive-map-the-geography-of-nj-s-juvenile-justice-system/

https://www.sentencingproject.org/publications/black-disparities-youth-incarceration/

Black Disparities in Youth Incarceration | The Sentencing Project

https://www.statista.com/statistics/633483/racial-distribution-of-adopted-children-us/

https://www.usnews.com/education/best-colleges/paying-for-college/slideshows/ways-to-cut-your-textbook-costs#:~:text=According%20to%20the%20most%20recent,the%202019%2D2020%20academic%20year.

https://www.childstats.gov/americaschildren/tables.asp

https://secure.feedingamerica.org/site/Donation2;jsessionid=00000000.app206b?idb=1826482567&df_id=26876&26876.donation=form1&mfc_pref=T&NONCE_TOKEN=BE0F78CC70EFD4AAED4CB0D66402AB2A&s_channel=google&s_onsite_promo=MainNav_Donate&s_subsrc=https://www.feedingamerica.org/&s_src=W214ORGSC&26876_donation=form1&s_referrer=google&_ga=2.257441355.1358863468.1617950479-604109072.1615965847

https://datacenter.kidscount.org/data/tables/8446-child-population-by-race-and-age-group#detailed/1/any/false/1729,37,871,870,573,869,36,868,867,133/68,69,67,12,70,66,71,13|62,63,30/17077,17078 https://www.npr.org/2021/01/25/956177021/fatal-police-shootings-of-unarmed-black-people-reveal-troubling-patterns