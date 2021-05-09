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Matrix The One Foreshadowing
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41 views • May 09, 2021
Matrix The One Foreshadowing
Quotes that can directly be applied to the SCAMDEMIC
"That you are a slave, Neo. Like everyone else, you were born into bondage, born into a prison that you can not smell or taste or touch. A prison for your mind. Unfortunately, no one can be told what the Matrix is. You have to see it for yourself."
The Matrix?
- Do you want to know what it is?
- The Matrix is everywhere. It is all around us. Even now, in this very room. You can see it when you look out your window or when you turn on your television. You can feel it when you go to work, when you go to church, when you pay your taxes. It is the world that has been pulled over your eyes to blind you from the truth.
- What truth?
- That you are a slave, Neo. Like everyone else, you were born into bondage, born into a prison that you can not smell or taste or touch. A prison for your mind. Unfortunately, no one can be told what the Matrix is. You have to see it for yourself.
MORPHEUS
As long as the Matrix exists, humankind can never be free.
MOPRHEUS
Morpheus: The matrix is a system Neo, that system is our enemy.
Denial is the most predictable of all human responses.
THE ARCHITECT
That’s how it is with people. Nobody cares how it works as long as it works.
COUNCILLOR HAMANN
What do all men with power want? More power.
THE ORACLE
This last one is almost perfect for us keyboard warriors:
Neo: I know you're out there. I can feel you now. I know that you're afraid... you're afraid of us. You're afraid of change. I don't know the future. I didn't come here to tell you how this is going to end. I came here to tell you how it's going to begin. I'm going to hang up this phone, and then I'm going to show these people what you don't want them to see. I'm going to show them a world without you. A world without rules and controls, without borders or boundaries. A world where anything is possible. Where we go from there is a choice I leave to you.
Full Movie: https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/Kx0evHqARXSI.mp4:0?r=DuzwMC2Qe99Em9n1CosP6TdSPJvtRMHH
Download Matrix 1999: https://odysee.com/$/download/Kx0evHqARXSI.mp4/0e144e2a3514d0bfab6fa00bc04f95f6b7180f85
This whole event has nearly been forgotten and the only way we know any of this is through resilient people who took the risk to document the truth.
My Links:
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[BitSchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
Quotes that can directly be applied to the SCAMDEMIC
"That you are a slave, Neo. Like everyone else, you were born into bondage, born into a prison that you can not smell or taste or touch. A prison for your mind. Unfortunately, no one can be told what the Matrix is. You have to see it for yourself."
The Matrix?
- Do you want to know what it is?
- The Matrix is everywhere. It is all around us. Even now, in this very room. You can see it when you look out your window or when you turn on your television. You can feel it when you go to work, when you go to church, when you pay your taxes. It is the world that has been pulled over your eyes to blind you from the truth.
- What truth?
- That you are a slave, Neo. Like everyone else, you were born into bondage, born into a prison that you can not smell or taste or touch. A prison for your mind. Unfortunately, no one can be told what the Matrix is. You have to see it for yourself.
MORPHEUS
As long as the Matrix exists, humankind can never be free.
MOPRHEUS
Morpheus: The matrix is a system Neo, that system is our enemy.
Denial is the most predictable of all human responses.
THE ARCHITECT
That’s how it is with people. Nobody cares how it works as long as it works.
COUNCILLOR HAMANN
What do all men with power want? More power.
THE ORACLE
This last one is almost perfect for us keyboard warriors:
Neo: I know you're out there. I can feel you now. I know that you're afraid... you're afraid of us. You're afraid of change. I don't know the future. I didn't come here to tell you how this is going to end. I came here to tell you how it's going to begin. I'm going to hang up this phone, and then I'm going to show these people what you don't want them to see. I'm going to show them a world without you. A world without rules and controls, without borders or boundaries. A world where anything is possible. Where we go from there is a choice I leave to you.
Full Movie: https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/Kx0evHqARXSI.mp4:0?r=DuzwMC2Qe99Em9n1CosP6TdSPJvtRMHH
Download Matrix 1999: https://odysee.com/$/download/Kx0evHqARXSI.mp4/0e144e2a3514d0bfab6fa00bc04f95f6b7180f85
This whole event has nearly been forgotten and the only way we know any of this is through resilient people who took the risk to document the truth.
My Links:
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[BitSchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
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