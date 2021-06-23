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Over The Target Podcast Interview With Joe Dingle
Over The Target
Over The Target
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21 views • June 23, 2021
Today, I had the distinct pleasure of having Joe Dingle on the show! We talk about Joe's background in ministry and music, current events and prospects for the future of America and the World. It's God's plan and we've already won.

You can contact Over The Target with Johnny Patriot at:
https://www.following17.com/contact-over-the-target

Telegram
https://t.me/overthetarget1776

Rumble Channel:
https://rumble.com/c/c-651345

Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnypatriot

Ugetube:
https://ugetube.com/@johnnypatriot1776

BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/over-the-target-with-johnny-patriot/

Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/johnnypatriot1776

Joe's platforms:

Website:
https://www.JoeDingle.com
Instagram: @jo_dingle
Telegram Group:
https://t.me/TruthUnveil

Video Platforms:
YouTube Page:
The Kingdom Government
https://youtube.com/channel/UC8tyh0IhOM8wmekE9-IgEFw
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sEx2mvuzrE9i/
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/c-637575
Keywords
wwg1wgaover the target podcastjohnny patriot
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy