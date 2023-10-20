Create New Account
Threat Awareness-Preparing For Jihad. And More Totalitarianism.
glock 1911
Preparation for future days of jihad article:  https://www.activeresponsetraining.net/preparation-for-future-days-of-jihad Survival meals  https://brushbeater.store/collections/survival-food#new_tab  Reiner Fullmich kidnapped in Mexico by German Bundespolizei:  https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/second-nuremberg-lawyer-reiner-fuellmich-who-sought-to-hold-covid-bioweapon-culprits-accountable-seized-by-german-government-in-mexico/   Short vid clip of conservative candidate for Canada prime minister sticking it to flaming leftist journalist:   https://eatgrueldog.wordpress.com/2023/10/19/more-wood/    

Keywords
terrorismweaponspreppingself defensesalvationsurvivalend timesfitness

