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666 | Microsoft Cryptocurrency Patent | + Marina Abramovic Ad
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132 views • April 25, 2020
ODD TV
They removed the Petition: https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/c...

Patent info: https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2...
https://patentscope2.wipo.int/search/...

Microsoft Marina Abramovic "The Life" Ad:
https://vimeo.com/403857544

Out of Shadows (Documentary):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MY8Nf...

Revelation: Bill Gates & ID2020:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s4Pon...

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