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Richard M. Fleming, PhD, MD, JD -- From Gain-of-Function Bioweapon to Nuremberg 2.0
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51 views • October 19, 2021
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://www.flemingmethod.com
INSTRUCTIONS -- Scroll down under the "HOT" tab until this video:
"A 1-hour 43-minute Masterclass Presentation with Host Miles Johnston.
Dr Richard Fleming's ZOOM presentation for the BASES2021 released on July 11th 2021. This is a crucial and extremely detailed presentation over the severe issues including violations of the Biological Weapons Convention Treaty."
INSTRUCTIONS -- Scroll down under the "HOT" tab until this video:
"A 1-hour 43-minute Masterclass Presentation with Host Miles Johnston.
Dr Richard Fleming's ZOOM presentation for the BASES2021 released on July 11th 2021. This is a crucial and extremely detailed presentation over the severe issues including violations of the Biological Weapons Convention Treaty."
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