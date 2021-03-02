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Pauls UFO vids+Topics-Secureteam is Back?, GPS w/NM case Disinfo + MiB End Me Early]-OTChan Live-378
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11 views • March 02, 2021
#mib #meninblack #secureteam #ufo #ufos #newmexicoEncounter #gufon #tpom
#thirdphaseofmoon
Topics:-
1) Gen Chat (double intro some tech issues)
2) New Secureteam10 tweet about hospital playing the victim card
and will be coming back soon.
3) Some research into what Passenger Jets use for Navigation
and if GPS is used.. as TPOM claim a leaked document showed
GPS test was going to affect the planes and NM case. I call
BS - disinfo
4) Look at ADS-B and radar systems ATC use
proves Dreamteam are disinfo/misinfo
5) A look at their video claims and the document. zoom and read
key parts dates and times as see its outside the UFO sighting
time frame and also it dont reach NM as GUFON claims.
6) Re-Cap on the TR3b, not being a BLIMP. looked at original
video determined it looks like over California where GOOD Year
has base airport.
7) Started MUFON cases. only for a major CPU lock up when
using MS Edge reader.. MiB Men in Black Strike again!
I was going to come back and resume after reboot
and found much problems with the soft I needed to use
I think I have fixed and will resume live on MUFON cases
on next live tomorrow Arvo.
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is coming.
cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
New SubscribeStar
https://www.subscribestar.com/theouttherechannel
or Send a direct TIP from $1. if use this doing Live show
you get name on screen!
https://streamlabs.com/theouttherechannel/tip
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
#thirdphaseofmoon
Topics:-
1) Gen Chat (double intro some tech issues)
2) New Secureteam10 tweet about hospital playing the victim card
and will be coming back soon.
3) Some research into what Passenger Jets use for Navigation
and if GPS is used.. as TPOM claim a leaked document showed
GPS test was going to affect the planes and NM case. I call
BS - disinfo
4) Look at ADS-B and radar systems ATC use
proves Dreamteam are disinfo/misinfo
5) A look at their video claims and the document. zoom and read
key parts dates and times as see its outside the UFO sighting
time frame and also it dont reach NM as GUFON claims.
6) Re-Cap on the TR3b, not being a BLIMP. looked at original
video determined it looks like over California where GOOD Year
has base airport.
7) Started MUFON cases. only for a major CPU lock up when
using MS Edge reader.. MiB Men in Black Strike again!
I was going to come back and resume after reboot
and found much problems with the soft I needed to use
I think I have fixed and will resume live on MUFON cases
on next live tomorrow Arvo.
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is coming.
cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
New SubscribeStar
https://www.subscribestar.com/theouttherechannel
or Send a direct TIP from $1. if use this doing Live show
you get name on screen!
https://streamlabs.com/theouttherechannel/tip
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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