Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
No Xinjiang East Turkistan Liberation Org Members Allowed Joining Himalaya Farms
1 view
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 18 days ago |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/articles/506851

Summary：In his grand live broadcast on November 2nd, Miles Guo sternly cautioned that Himalaya Farms around the globe must be vigilant and stop Xinjiang East Turkistan organization members from joining any farm in the name of supporting the New Federal State of China, and also never permit East Turkistan Liberation organization members to join the Whistleblower Movement.

Keywords
warroombannonbioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewshydroxychloroquineivermectinhcqccpvirusnfscgedurolfgmusicukraine rescuegettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disaster

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket