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https://gnews.org/articles/506851
Summary：In his grand live broadcast on November 2nd, Miles Guo sternly cautioned that Himalaya Farms around the globe must be vigilant and stop Xinjiang East Turkistan organization members from joining any farm in the name of supporting the New Federal State of China, and also never permit East Turkistan Liberation organization members to join the Whistleblower Movement.