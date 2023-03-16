Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Copper SECRET for AMAZING Plant Growth! 2-3 times the yield.
292 views
channel image
EnergyMe333
Published 18 hours ago |
Shop now

Victor Schauberger Energy (electron) Vortex Explained. Secret growth factor explained. How copper activates and energizes the soil so that nutrients can flow into the plants. By using iron implements and supplements we have created an expensive farming system that does not work.

FULL SHOW: Matt Roeske - Electroculture Basics For Gardening & A Healthier Body! March 2023. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tqa7Scgwj6M

More on Tennant New Atomic Theory: www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/bioCellAtomic.html

"The electron is a spinning vortex of energy." ~ Jerry Tennant MD, Healing is Voltage

Matt Roeske Free Energy Explanation:    https://www.youtube.com/shorts/GGTQTh_TgWQ

Also see: Using Copper Coils to Harness Atmospheric Energy to Increase Plant Growth. Electroculture 28 day before and after (indoor garden). https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6nqi9O42bsA

Also see: Light Spectrum, LEDS, Incandescents, Red light Therapy, from the book Health and Light at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LaVMh62-KYQ

Web site:   https://CultivateElevate.com

Matt Roeske Channel:   https://www.youtube.com/@CultivateElevate

Deep Dive Book on Gardening: Science in Agriculture by Dr. Arden B. Anderson



Keywords
gardencopperplantsoilyieldgrowthetheratmospheric energyschaubergermatt roeske

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket