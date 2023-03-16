Copper SECRET for AMAZING Plant Growth! 2-3 times the yield.

Victor Schauberger Energy (electron) Vortex Explained. Secret growth factor explained. How copper activates and energizes the soil so that nutrients can flow into the plants. By using iron implements and supplements we have created an expensive farming system that does not work.
FULL SHOW: Matt Roeske - Electroculture Basics For Gardening & A Healthier Body! March 2023. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tqa7Scgwj6M
More on Tennant New Atomic Theory: www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/bioCellAtomic.html
"The electron is a spinning vortex of energy." ~ Jerry Tennant MD, Healing is Voltage
Matt Roeske Free Energy Explanation: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/GGTQTh_TgWQ
Also see: Using Copper Coils to Harness Atmospheric Energy to Increase Plant Growth. Electroculture 28 day before and after (indoor garden). https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6nqi9O42bsA
Also see: Light Spectrum, LEDS, Incandescents, Red light Therapy, from the book Health and Light at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LaVMh62-KYQ
Web site: https://CultivateElevate.com
Matt Roeske Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@CultivateElevate
Deep Dive Book on Gardening: Science in Agriculture by Dr. Arden B. Anderson
