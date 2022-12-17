From J6 Hero to Congress Derrick Evans Flips the Liberal Media Script!

In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





Dec 15, 2022





Former J6 political prisoner and member of the West Virginia house of delegates, Derrick Evans joins to discuss the DC Gulag's, political persecution in America, and how he's going to kick Kevin McCarthy's ass in DC.





