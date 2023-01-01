A MESSAGE OF GRATITUDE AND HOPE

With all of the trials we've had to endure this year I want to encourage all of my brothers and sisters out there to not lose sight of what is most important. Do not lose hope and more importantly, do not let gratitude slip through your weary hands. For without gratitude we cannot hope to hold happiness in our hearts. Be well.
