MP3426 MP3426DL
zeusmining ASIC miner repair
Published Yesterday

MP3426DL is the boost converter of the Innosilicon T2 hash board. When the circuit doesn't generate a boost, it's largely because this chip is faulty.Features & Benefits

1.6A, 90mΩ, 45V Power MOSFET

2. Uses Very Small Capacitors and Inductors

3. Wide Input Range: 3.2V to 22V

4. Output Voltage as High as 35V

5. Programmable FSW: 300kHz to 2MHz

6. Programmable UVLO, Soft-Start, UVLO Hysteresis

7. Thermal Shutdown 160°C

8. Available in 14-Pin 3mm×4mm QFN Package

Product Details:

https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1182

#MP3426 #MP3426DL #InnosiliconT2 #hashboard #zeusmining

Keywords
zeusmininghashboardmp3426mp3426dlinnosilicont2

