MP3426DL is the boost converter of the Innosilicon T2 hash board. When the circuit doesn't generate a boost, it's largely because this chip is faulty.Features & Benefits
1.6A, 90mΩ, 45V Power MOSFET
2. Uses Very Small Capacitors and Inductors
3. Wide Input Range: 3.2V to 22V
4. Output Voltage as High as 35V
5. Programmable FSW: 300kHz to 2MHz
6. Programmable UVLO, Soft-Start, UVLO Hysteresis
7. Thermal Shutdown 160°C
8. Available in 14-Pin 3mm×4mm QFN Package
Product Details:
https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1182
#MP3426 #MP3426DL #InnosiliconT2 #hashboard #zeusmining
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.