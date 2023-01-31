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MP3426DL is the boost converter of the Innosilicon T2 hash board. When the circuit doesn't generate a boost, it's largely because this chip is faulty.Features & Benefits
1.6A, 90mΩ, 45V Power MOSFET
2. Uses Very Small Capacitors and Inductors
3. Wide Input Range: 3.2V to 22V
4. Output Voltage as High as 35V
5. Programmable FSW: 300kHz to 2MHz
6. Programmable UVLO, Soft-Start, UVLO Hysteresis
7. Thermal Shutdown 160°C
8. Available in 14-Pin 3mm×4mm QFN Package
Product Details:
https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1182
#MP3426 #MP3426DL #InnosiliconT2 #hashboard #zeusmining