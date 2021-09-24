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UK Column News - 24th September 2021
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10 views • September 25, 2021
FULL RUNNING ORDER WITH LINKS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a8XMpEOViQWL/
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
00:21 - Australia Under Occupation
Sources:
**************
Sky Article: - https://bit.ly/3CJS7pm
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/9PWCq
19:42 - European Protests
Sources:
**************
LC Article: - https://bit.ly/2XKIqrk
13:43 - Where We Are - In Context
Sources:
*************
Integrated Operating Concept: - https://bit.ly/3CCSn9m
BI Article: - https://brook.gs/2W7LEoi
WHO Article: - https://bit.ly/2ZovoAB
Times Article: - https://archive.is/UfcQm
National Security Capability Review 2018: - https://bit.ly/3AECHBT
Operation Temperer: - https://bit.ly/3u791Le
Ben Wallace Statement: - https://cutt.ly/FEjXcwQ
Sun Article: - https://bit.ly/3i6C9xD
NPCC Transformation Fund: - https://bit.ly/3lVux1X
NATO Tweet: - https://twitter.com/NATO/status/798825956655833088
Mirror Article: - https://bit.ly/3AECZZr
32:41 - COVID Political Stars Losing Popularity
Sources:
**************
Guardian Article: - https://archive.is/IHX1d
AP Article: - https://bit.ly/39CPfhg
The High Wire: - Episode 234: https://bit.ly/39BFlg4
UKC Article: - https://bit.ly/3EL4e7r
37:47 - Caption Contest Winner
39:17 - Energy Price Shock
Sources:
***************
Boris Johnson UN Address: - https://bit.ly/3zCz6mD
'i' Article: - https://bit.ly/2W9gAEK
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/0s3vI
43:43 - The HGV Driver Shortage?
Sources:
**************
BBC Article (Title Change): - https://archive.is/yUdYe
OCN Article: - https://bit.ly/3uaO8z5
Unite Article: - https://bit.ly/3u7Ildk
TT Article: - https://bit.ly/3CMjsqD
48:11 - The Myth of Short Term Inflation
Sources:
***************
Jerome Powell Statement: - https://bit.ly/3CHeYBD
Exchange Letters: - https://bit.ly/3o5objm
Rishi Sunak Opinion: - https://bit.ly/2XPekna
Evergrande: - https://www.evergrande.com/
51:47 - AUKUS
Sources:
**************
21CW Article: - https://bit.ly/3zFIIx5
WeiWei Dai Tweet: - https://twitter.com/WEIWEIDAI4/status/1440964514686521346
Spectator Article: - https://archive.is/VsOdu
BBC Article: - https://archive.is/ObA3S
New Dawn Magazine #188: - https://21w.co/nd188
1984 Disputed Zone Map: - https://bit.ly/2XXnOMT
01:03:09 - Are Insulate Britain Controlled Opposition?
Sources:
***************
City A.M Article: - Port of Dover Blocked By Climate Protestors
MS Article: - https://bit.ly/3COtp7j
Stand Up X: - https://www.standupx.info/
The Road To Kill the Bill: - https://bit.ly/3zyhYP0
01:09:28 - The January Guided Tour of the White House
Sources:
**************
BL Article: - https://bit.ly/3kAyzxo
01:12:48 - U.N. General Assembly Speeches
Sources:
*************
Joe Biden Speech: - https://bit.ly/3i6vjbr
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a8XMpEOViQWL/
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
00:21 - Australia Under Occupation
Sources:
**************
Sky Article: - https://bit.ly/3CJS7pm
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/9PWCq
19:42 - European Protests
Sources:
**************
LC Article: - https://bit.ly/2XKIqrk
13:43 - Where We Are - In Context
Sources:
*************
Integrated Operating Concept: - https://bit.ly/3CCSn9m
BI Article: - https://brook.gs/2W7LEoi
WHO Article: - https://bit.ly/2ZovoAB
Times Article: - https://archive.is/UfcQm
National Security Capability Review 2018: - https://bit.ly/3AECHBT
Operation Temperer: - https://bit.ly/3u791Le
Ben Wallace Statement: - https://cutt.ly/FEjXcwQ
Sun Article: - https://bit.ly/3i6C9xD
NPCC Transformation Fund: - https://bit.ly/3lVux1X
NATO Tweet: - https://twitter.com/NATO/status/798825956655833088
Mirror Article: - https://bit.ly/3AECZZr
32:41 - COVID Political Stars Losing Popularity
Sources:
**************
Guardian Article: - https://archive.is/IHX1d
AP Article: - https://bit.ly/39CPfhg
The High Wire: - Episode 234: https://bit.ly/39BFlg4
UKC Article: - https://bit.ly/3EL4e7r
37:47 - Caption Contest Winner
39:17 - Energy Price Shock
Sources:
***************
Boris Johnson UN Address: - https://bit.ly/3zCz6mD
'i' Article: - https://bit.ly/2W9gAEK
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/0s3vI
43:43 - The HGV Driver Shortage?
Sources:
**************
BBC Article (Title Change): - https://archive.is/yUdYe
OCN Article: - https://bit.ly/3uaO8z5
Unite Article: - https://bit.ly/3u7Ildk
TT Article: - https://bit.ly/3CMjsqD
48:11 - The Myth of Short Term Inflation
Sources:
***************
Jerome Powell Statement: - https://bit.ly/3CHeYBD
Exchange Letters: - https://bit.ly/3o5objm
Rishi Sunak Opinion: - https://bit.ly/2XPekna
Evergrande: - https://www.evergrande.com/
51:47 - AUKUS
Sources:
**************
21CW Article: - https://bit.ly/3zFIIx5
WeiWei Dai Tweet: - https://twitter.com/WEIWEIDAI4/status/1440964514686521346
Spectator Article: - https://archive.is/VsOdu
BBC Article: - https://archive.is/ObA3S
New Dawn Magazine #188: - https://21w.co/nd188
1984 Disputed Zone Map: - https://bit.ly/2XXnOMT
01:03:09 - Are Insulate Britain Controlled Opposition?
Sources:
***************
City A.M Article: - Port of Dover Blocked By Climate Protestors
MS Article: - https://bit.ly/3COtp7j
Stand Up X: - https://www.standupx.info/
The Road To Kill the Bill: - https://bit.ly/3zyhYP0
01:09:28 - The January Guided Tour of the White House
Sources:
**************
BL Article: - https://bit.ly/3kAyzxo
01:12:48 - U.N. General Assembly Speeches
Sources:
*************
Joe Biden Speech: - https://bit.ly/3i6vjbr
Keywords
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