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Donald Trump Orders for the United States Militia - as of 1 Feb. 2021
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2462 views • February 02, 2021
As of 1 Feb. 2021, Donald J. Trump remains in command of the U.S. Militia. He has clearly ordered a stand down for the time being. However, he makes it clear that a grave threat to the Constitution remains. A number of individuals remain in a very visible posture of insurrection. During this difficult time, it remains important for the U.S. Militia (the able-bodied People of the United States) to make certain that each is properly equipped, educated, and ready when needed. All of us should remain alert for further orders from the legitimate Commander in Chief.
https://constitution.org/1-Activism/mil/cs_milit.htm
https://archive.org/details/MilitiaAndStandingArmy-TheirRoleInAmerica-ResearchPack
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https://constitution.org/1-Activism/mil/cs_milit.htm
https://archive.org/details/MilitiaAndStandingArmy-TheirRoleInAmerica-ResearchPack
voting fraud, 2020, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, video, documentation, felony, polling, ballots, fake ballots, watermark, Steve Pieczenik, DHS, CIA, Federal, White House, presidential race, electronic voting, software, Diebold, rigged, ballot stuffing, tampering, black box voting, evidence, prosecution, election results, winner, media, ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, complicity, registrar of voters, democracy, republic, Ruby Freeman, Wandrea Moss, fraudulent results, USPS, backdating, Project Veritas, proof, QR codes, ballot tracing, secrecy, hidden ballots, custody, chain of custody, verification, steal, stolen election, Giuliani, ABC, NBC, CBS, PBS, ballots printed in China, phone call, fake ballots from China, Texas Case, Supreme Court, DC riot, Trump supporters, attack on capitol, ANTIFA, infiltrators, BLM, Black Lives Matter, Jake Angeli, Ashli Babbit
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