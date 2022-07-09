The Georgia Guidestones' Destruction & The Bible

On July 6, 2022, the Georgia Guidestones were destroyed. It almost appears as though a direct energy weapon caused the explosion rather than an actual bomb. Nevertheless, a Georgia gubernatorial candidate said one of the planks of her platform was to demolish them. We'll take a look at what these things represented and then we'll look at how the Bible responds to its "guidance."



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