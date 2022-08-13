Going against the Narrative and thinking outside the Box

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this discussion we will talk about how the global elites / big tech does not want you to think for your self, in fact; they want you to stay asleep and be controllable. They want you to believe every thing you hear on television. We will also cover the deeper spiritual / biblical fact that the demonic forces that are behind the global elites / big tech don't want you to be able to see.
Talking points
- Political power grows out of the barrel of a gun (Chinese: 枪杆子里面出政权; pinyin: Qiānggǎnzi lǐmiàn chū zhèngquán) is a phrase which was coined by Chinese communist leader Mao Zedong. The phrase was originally used by Mao during an emergency meeting of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on 7 August 1927, at the beginning of the Chinese Civil War. - Wikipedia
- Their brand of critical thinking based on what they tell you to think verses real critical thinking based on the Socratic philosophy, which is to believe nothing and question everything.
> Monarch mind control / Illuminati mind control formula - Fritz Springmeier
> Those that don't remember their history are doomed to repeat it.
> Brain washed nurse programmed to attack those that don't go along with the narrative, whether it be for conscience or religious reasons.
References
- 08082022 Health Ranger Report with Mike Adams (Disgruntle father talks to pharmacy)
https://www.brighteon.com/266dcf7a-0934-4942-8642-e3ca199e4812
- Mask Nazi tells unmasked man: I hope your children die because they don't have masks on
https://naturalnews.com/2022-08-11-mask-nazi-hopes-children-without-masks-die.html
Also check out my blogger at: https://theprophetbarnebus.blogspot.com/2022/08/big-brother-big-tech-wants-you-to-stay.html