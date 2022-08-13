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Going against the Narrative and thinking outside the Box
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
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53 views • August 13, 2022

In this discussion we will talk about how the global elites / big tech does not want you to think for your self, in fact; they want you to stay asleep and be controllable. They want you to believe every thing you hear on television. We will also cover the deeper spiritual / biblical fact that the demonic forces that are behind the global elites / big tech don't want you to be able to see.

Talking points

   - Political power grows out of the barrel of a gun (Chinese: 枪杆子里面出政权; pinyin: Qiānggǎnzi lǐmiàn chū zhèngquán) is a phrase which was coined by Chinese communist leader Mao Zedong. The phrase was originally used by Mao during an emergency meeting of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on 7 August 1927, at the beginning of the Chinese Civil War. - Wikipedia

   - Their brand of critical thinking based on what they  tell you to think verses real critical thinking based on the Socratic philosophy, which is to believe nothing and question everything.

     > Monarch mind control / Illuminati mind control formula - Fritz Springmeier

     > Those that don't remember their history are doomed  to repeat it.

     > Brain washed nurse programmed to attack those that don't go along with the narrative, whether it be for conscience or religious reasons.


   References   

   - 08082022 Health Ranger Report with Mike Adams (Disgruntle father talks to pharmacy)

      https://www.brighteon.com/266dcf7a-0934-4942-8642-e3ca199e4812 

   - Mask Nazi tells unmasked man: I hope your children die because they don't have masks on

     https://naturalnews.com/2022-08-11-mask-nazi-hopes-children-without-masks-die.html 

Also check out my blogger at:  https://theprophetbarnebus.blogspot.com/2022/08/big-brother-big-tech-wants-you-to-stay.html 


Keywords
freedommaskvaccineconspiracyagainsttheorynarrativereligiousandmandateconscience19goingtheoristcovid
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